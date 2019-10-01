The Royall Panthers Girls basketball used a big 2nd half to push past Cashton 65-47 Tuesday night. Cashton led 32-30 at halftime but Royall outscored them by 20 in the 2nd half. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 29points and is now 7 points away from the school’s all-time scoring record. She also pulled down her 1,000th career rebound. Bria Gruen and Kasey Jones each added 14points for the 7th ranked Panthers. Royall finishes its regular season 22-2 and 12-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton was led by Taylor Lindley-Schendel who had 17points. Cashton drops to 18-6 and 9-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.