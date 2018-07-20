The Royall Panthers used a strong defensive effort to blow by New Lisbon 61-27 Friday night. Royall limited New Lisbon to just 11 2nd half points. Royall was led by Tucker Wildes who had a game high 13points. Jacob Ciezyk had 11 points off the bench for the Panthers. New Lisbon was led by Ashton Pfaff who finished with 11points but it was a tough eleven points as he was guarded tightly by Carter Uppena and a swarming Panther defense. The victory ended the Panthers 3 game losing streak and increased the Rocket losing streak to 4. Royall improves to 11-4 on the season and 6-3 in the conference. New Lisbon drops to 5-12 and 1-7 in the conference.