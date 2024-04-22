The New Lisbon Track and Field competed at the Cashton Invitational Saturday. We battled through cold and windy condition with a lineup that was hampered due to prom being that day. Dispite being shorthanded and dealing with the weather we had a successful meet.

The boys team finished 3rd and the girls team finished 7th.

Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:

Blake Smith 1st place in shot put

Blake Smith 2nd place in discus

Jake Cox 2nd place in the 100 meter dash

Jameson Barker with a 2nd place finish in both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles

The 4 x 100 Team of Jake Cox, Austin Suckow, Jude Keltner, Brandon Voss finishing 2nd

And Carson Welter with a 3rd place finish in the 100 Meter Dash.

Next up for the Rockets is a meet on Thursday at Royall High School.