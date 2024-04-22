Competing against Opponents and Prom New Lisbon Track & Field Fairs Well in Cashton
The New Lisbon Track and Field competed at the Cashton Invitational Saturday. We battled through cold and windy condition with a lineup that was hampered due to prom being that day. Dispite being shorthanded and dealing with the weather we had a successful meet.
The boys team finished 3rd and the girls team finished 7th.
Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:
Blake Smith 1st place in shot put
Blake Smith 2nd place in discus
Jake Cox 2nd place in the 100 meter dash
Jameson Barker with a 2nd place finish in both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles
The 4 x 100 Team of Jake Cox, Austin Suckow, Jude Keltner, Brandon Voss finishing 2nd
And Carson Welter with a 3rd place finish in the 100 Meter Dash.
Next up for the Rockets is a meet on Thursday at Royall High School.
