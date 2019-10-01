The Royall Panther Girls basketball team had a big defensive 2nd half to pull away from Blair-Taylor 58-35 on Saturday at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Blair-Taylor kept it close in the first half trailing just 28-22 behind Samantha Aguillars 10 first half points. Royall outscored the Wildcats 30-13 in the 2nd stanza for the victory however. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 25points while Kasey Jones added 19. The win improves Royall to 19-2 on their season. Andrea Waldera led the Wildcats with 13points as the fell to 7-14 on their season.