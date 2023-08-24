Mauston lost to Sparta today 3 – 4.

1 singles Alydia Barrix won 6-2, 6-2

2 singles Natalie Anderson won 6-0 6-0

3 singles Brooke Braunschweig won in a third set super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-4, 14-12

4 singles Kayla Pederson lost 2-6, 3-6

1 doubles Katelyn Browne and Sophie Grzenia lost 4-6, 2-6

2 doubles Aubrey McCluskey and Abbie Morris lost 0-6, 1-6

3 doubles Faith Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly lost 4-6, 1-6

Afterwards the two teams cooled off by visiting the nearby Splash Pad and eating popsicles.