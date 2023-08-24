Mauston Loses Close Tennis Match to Sparta in the Heat
Mauston lost to Sparta today 3 – 4.
1 singles Alydia Barrix won 6-2, 6-2
2 singles Natalie Anderson won 6-0 6-0
3 singles Brooke Braunschweig won in a third set super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-4, 14-12
4 singles Kayla Pederson lost 2-6, 3-6
1 doubles Katelyn Browne and Sophie Grzenia lost 4-6, 2-6
2 doubles Aubrey McCluskey and Abbie Morris lost 0-6, 1-6
3 doubles Faith Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly lost 4-6, 1-6
Afterwards the two teams cooled off by visiting the nearby Splash Pad and eating popsicles.
