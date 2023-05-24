William A. Voltz Sr. of Mauston passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Dells Health Srvices in the arms of his wife and surrounded by family.

Bill was born November 1, 1940 in Necedah, Wisconsin. He was the son of Jack and Mildred (Pray) Voltz. Bill graduated from Mauston High School in 1958. He attended WWTC in La Crosse. He met the love of his life Donna Jean Pagel and they were married on February 13th, 1960. They were blessed with four children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Bill served many years on the Mauston Farmer’s Coop board was treasurer for the Town of Seven Mile Creek and served on the church council. Bill worked as a welder for Walker Stainless and Bar-Bel for 13 years while farming part time. Bill loved to farm and went fulltime in 1970. He farmed all his life and raised his family on the farm. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and working on late model tractors, and spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna of 63 years, daughter Laurie (Steve) Miller of La Valle, son’s William Teresa) Voltz Jr . of Mauston, Michael (Tammy) Voltz of Mauston and Richard (Alison) Voltz of Huntley, Illinois, his grandchildren Tanya (Miller) John Kennedy of Reedsburg, Donald and Whitney Miller of Wonewoc, Ashley (Miller) Eric Tabbert of La Valle. Stefanie (Voltz ) Zach Tesseling of Rochester, Minnesota, Meagan Voltz of Mauston,, Robert Kendall of Montello, Wisconsin, Christopher )Samantha Hans of Mauston, further survived by great grandchildren Kayne Kennedy, Madelyn Kennedy , Jordy Tabbert, Sadie Tabbert, Miles Miller, Brandyn Brock, Vanessa Hans and Violet Hans.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Ruth, brothers John (Jack) Voltz, Charles Voltz and Robert Voltz, grandson Steven Hans.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May25, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Lindina Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com