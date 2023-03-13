Schlachter, Dorothy M. Age 90 formerly of Friendship
Dorothy M. Schlachter, age 90 (formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to her parents, Mary and Joseph Tennent. Dorothy was the second oldest to two sisters: Charlotte (Bob) Lesnau, and Elizabeth (Bob) Jakl. Upon the death of her Mother (at four years old), Dorothy and her sisters were raised at Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago, IL (Cottage 40). After graduation, she worked as a Receptionist at Dr. Thompson’s Eye, Ears, Nose, and Throat office, then as a Receptionist for Caesar Tabet at Mutual of New York Insurance, and finally as an Ediphone Operator for the Railroad.
While working at the Railroad, Dorothy met, and later married Eugene ‘Gene’ Schlachter on June 4, 1955, at St. Cletus Catholic Church in La Grange, IL. The couple lived in Norwood Park, IL and then Palatine, IL before moving to Friendship, WI in September of 1969, along with their first 8 children. Gene was a builder in Adams-Friendship and Dorothy continued to have 5 more children. Dorothy was a dedicated and loving Mother of 13, while working as a self-employed realtor, and later as a realtor for Pavelec Realty in Friendship until her retirement in 2013.
Dorothy loved her sisters very much, and enjoyed her visits and phone conversations with them. Her passion in life was being a supportive and loving wife and Mother. She prayed for a dozen children, and got a bonus! As the children grew, she loved the constant visits from her kids, relatives, and friends. Never a dull moment at the Schlachter house. She enjoyed going to daily mass and visiting with her friends from St. Joseph’s. She loved her real-estate days during which she made many life-long friendships. Her legacy in life was that her children had each other.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene ‘Gene’ Schlachter, her parents, Mary and Joseph Tennent, one sister, Charlotte (Lesnau), and daughter-in-law, Cheri (Dick) Schlachter.
Survivors:
Sister: Elizabeth Jakl of Mariposa, California
Daughter: Gloria (Phil) Morgan of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Daughter: Diane (Wayne) Kotlowski of Friendship, Wisconsin
Daughter: Patty (Tim) Christensen of Appleton, Wisconsin
Son: Roger (Karen) Schlachter of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Daughter: Betty Schlachter of De Forest, Wisconsin
Son: Dick Schlachter of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Daughter: Mary (Reggie) Dauman of Fall River, Wisconsin
Son: Eugene Schlachter and John Geer of Peshtigo, Wisconsin
Daughter: Penny Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Son: Ray Schlachter (Stacey) of Rio, Wisconsin
Son: Mike (Shelly) Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Daughter: Melissa (Mick) Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Son: Drue (Angela) Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Tiffany (Kevin) Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Krystal (Phil) White of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Adam (Miranda) Morgan of Vermillion, South Dakota
Grandchild: Anne (Peter) Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Jennifer (Jason) Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Scott Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Randy Christensen (Kelsey) of Pantego, Texas
Grandchild: Keith (Hanna) Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Roger Jr. (Caitlin) Schlachter of Fridley, Minnesota
Grandchild: Miranda Schlachter and Taylor Wilke of Marshfield, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Austin (Ashley) Schlachter of Coloma, Wisconsin
Step-Grandchild: Kati (Jon) Yaedon of Green Bay, Wisconsin
Step-Grandchild: Luke (Kate) Greeneway of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Rachael (Jon) Hasser of Kenosha, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Ryan (Sadie) Dauman of Verona, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Randon Dauman of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Alyssa Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Erica Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Jakob Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Kylie Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Olivia Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Benjamin Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Cameron Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Ariel Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Avery Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Grandchild: Aspen Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Bella Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Grayson Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Rowen While of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Rayna White of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Ryden White of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Ashley Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Kaiya Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Hunter Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Emma Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Davie Christensen of Pantego, Texas
Great-Grandchild: Michael Christensen of Pantego, Texas
Great-Grandchild: Flynn Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Roger Schlachter 3rd of Fridley, Minnesota
Great-Grandchild: Raelyn Schlachter of Coloma, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchild: Holly Mae Hasser of Kenosha, Wisconsin
Great-Step-Grandchild: Dylan Lenz of Green Bay, Wisconsin
Great-Step-Grandchild: Audree Yaedon of Green Bay, Wisconsin
Great-Step-Grandchild: Wilder Witter of Green Bay, Wisconsin
Further survived by Great Grandchildren on the way, and many other relatives and friends.
The Visitation will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:00 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. A rosary will be held by the Parish Council of Catholic Women. A Catholic mass will follow, beginning at 11:00 am, officiated by Father David. Interment will follow at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Comments are closed.