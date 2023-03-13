Dorothy M. Schlachter, age 90 (formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to her parents, Mary and Joseph Tennent. Dorothy was the second oldest to two sisters: Charlotte (Bob) Lesnau, and Elizabeth (Bob) Jakl. Upon the death of her Mother (at four years old), Dorothy and her sisters were raised at Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago, IL (Cottage 40). After graduation, she worked as a Receptionist at Dr. Thompson’s Eye, Ears, Nose, and Throat office, then as a Receptionist for Caesar Tabet at Mutual of New York Insurance, and finally as an Ediphone Operator for the Railroad.

While working at the Railroad, Dorothy met, and later married Eugene ‘Gene’ Schlachter on June 4, 1955, at St. Cletus Catholic Church in La Grange, IL. The couple lived in Norwood Park, IL and then Palatine, IL before moving to Friendship, WI in September of 1969, along with their first 8 children. Gene was a builder in Adams-Friendship and Dorothy continued to have 5 more children. Dorothy was a dedicated and loving Mother of 13, while working as a self-employed realtor, and later as a realtor for Pavelec Realty in Friendship until her retirement in 2013.

Dorothy loved her sisters very much, and enjoyed her visits and phone conversations with them. Her passion in life was being a supportive and loving wife and Mother. She prayed for a dozen children, and got a bonus! As the children grew, she loved the constant visits from her kids, relatives, and friends. Never a dull moment at the Schlachter house. She enjoyed going to daily mass and visiting with her friends from St. Joseph’s. She loved her real-estate days during which she made many life-long friendships. Her legacy in life was that her children had each other.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene ‘Gene’ Schlachter, her parents, Mary and Joseph Tennent, one sister, Charlotte (Lesnau), and daughter-in-law, Cheri (Dick) Schlachter.

Survivors:

Sister: Elizabeth Jakl of Mariposa, California

Daughter: Gloria (Phil) Morgan of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Daughter: Diane (Wayne) Kotlowski of Friendship, Wisconsin

Daughter: Patty (Tim) Christensen of Appleton, Wisconsin

Son: Roger (Karen) Schlachter of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Daughter: Betty Schlachter of De Forest, Wisconsin

Son: Dick Schlachter of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Daughter: Mary (Reggie) Dauman of Fall River, Wisconsin

Son: Eugene Schlachter and John Geer of Peshtigo, Wisconsin

Daughter: Penny Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Son: Ray Schlachter (Stacey) of Rio, Wisconsin

Son: Mike (Shelly) Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Daughter: Melissa (Mick) Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Son: Drue (Angela) Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Tiffany (Kevin) Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Krystal (Phil) White of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Adam (Miranda) Morgan of Vermillion, South Dakota

Grandchild: Anne (Peter) Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Jennifer (Jason) Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Scott Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Randy Christensen (Kelsey) of Pantego, Texas

Grandchild: Keith (Hanna) Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Roger Jr. (Caitlin) Schlachter of Fridley, Minnesota

Grandchild: Miranda Schlachter and Taylor Wilke of Marshfield, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Austin (Ashley) Schlachter of Coloma, Wisconsin

Step-Grandchild: Kati (Jon) Yaedon of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Step-Grandchild: Luke (Kate) Greeneway of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Rachael (Jon) Hasser of Kenosha, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Ryan (Sadie) Dauman of Verona, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Randon Dauman of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Alyssa Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Erica Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Jakob Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Kylie Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Olivia Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Benjamin Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Cameron Wilson of Merrimac, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Ariel Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Avery Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Aspen Schlachter of Fall River, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Bella Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Grayson Rondou of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Rowen While of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Rayna White of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Ryden White of Pulaski, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Ashley Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Kaiya Hegarty of De Forest, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Hunter Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Emma Spink of Oregon, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Davie Christensen of Pantego, Texas

Great-Grandchild: Michael Christensen of Pantego, Texas

Great-Grandchild: Flynn Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Roger Schlachter 3rd of Fridley, Minnesota

Great-Grandchild: Raelyn Schlachter of Coloma, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Holly Mae Hasser of Kenosha, Wisconsin

Great-Step-Grandchild: Dylan Lenz of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Great-Step-Grandchild: Audree Yaedon of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Great-Step-Grandchild: Wilder Witter of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Further survived by Great Grandchildren on the way, and many other relatives and friends.

The Visitation will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:00 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. A rosary will be held by the Parish Council of Catholic Women. A Catholic mass will follow, beginning at 11:00 am, officiated by Father David. Interment will follow at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.