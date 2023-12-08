Ron Schaub, age 75, died Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ronald Louis Schaub, the son of Caroline Regina Hansen and Louis Leo Schaub, was born at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, WI on January 14, 1948. He was welcomed to the family farm on St. Mary’s Ridge by his two sisters, Louise and Jane and was surrounded by his grandparents and many other relatives. The family circle grew to include Tom, Dave and Bill Schaub.

Ron attended Holy Cross Seminary, LaCrosse for two years before graduating from new Lisbon High School, New Lisbon in 1966. He attended UW-LaCrosse where he majored in English and History and received a degree in education. He taught at Mabel-Canton Schools, Mabel, MN; St. John’s, Edgar; St. Thomas More, Appleton; St. John’s, Princeton; and is his final years at St. Mary’s, Marathon. He also served for 26 years as a nursing assistant and house-keeping associate at North Central Health Care, Wausau. He retired in 2010.

Ron was very active in his church, serving as an altar boy at Camp Douglas for Edgar native Fr. Donald Berg and reading at various liturgies. He was facilitator and promoter of the cause of canonization of Prescott-born Fr. Solanus Casey, OFM, Cap. On November 7, 1987 Ron had an aortic aneurysm. As he lay in the ER, he read Fr. Casey’s last words, “I give my soul to Jesus Christ”. Wow, Ron thought. This was a holy man. Wouldn’t this be a perfect time to work a holy miracle through His intercession? But Ron’s timing was not God’s timing. On May 4, 2017, Pope Francis proclaimed a miracle worked through Solanus Casey’s intercession and on November 18, 2017, Ron, together with 65,000 others gathered at Ford Stadium in Detroit for Father Solanus’ beatification.

On January 12, 1990 Ron met with his friends at St. Anthony Spirituality Center, Marathon to co-found the Fr. Solanus Casey Prayer Circle which continues to meet monthly. He also helped Sister Geralyn Misura, FSPA organize and lead pilgrimages to the Solanus Casey Center in Detroit. Ron and Sister Geralyn had taught together at Edgar. She lives near the birthsite of Fr. Solanus at Prescott.

Ron was active as a Secular Franciscan of the St. Anthony Fraternity, Marathon and as a Knight of Columbus (third degree) Sacred Heart Council (fourth degree) Pere Marquette Council. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially to Rome, Israel, and Ireland. He and his brother, Dave visited their brother Bill in Montana and Alaska and drove home on the Alcan Highway. Ron also enjoyed Marawood Conference sports and other activities, constantly encouraging youth to achieve their greatest potential.

Survivors include three siblings, Louise Vinz, Hustler, Wi, Jane Vinz (Jerry Mahlum) Delavan, WI and David Schaub (Julie Bires) New Lisbon, WI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Caroline; brothers, Bill and Tom Schaub; niece, Marcia Vinz; and brother-in-law, Dean Vinz.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marathon, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. A second Mass of Christian burial will be held at Noon on Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Peter Raj will preside. Burial will follow at the Hustler Cemetery beside his brother Bill and near his brother Tom and niece Tanya.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements.