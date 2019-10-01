A Memorial Service for Phillip J. Pekala, Jr., of Polar, WI (formally of Mauston, WI) will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Pekala of Polar; daughter, Kayla Pekala of Rollingstone, MN; son, Teddy Pekala of Mauston; four step-sons, Zach Kibort; Donavan Pavek, Kyler Hartley both of Polar, Nicholas Green of Wisconsin Rapids, and Zachary Phillips of Wabasha, MN; three step-daughters, Vera Pavek, Dixie Smith both of Polar, and Ashley Perez of Lewiston, MN; grandson, Gabriel Hernandez-Pekala; 13 bonus grandchildren; two brothers, Cory Pekala (Audrey Christman) of Lyndon Station, and Kelly Lain of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.