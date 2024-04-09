Joanne R. Parlow, age 69, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, April 05, 2024, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Joanne’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin. Deacon John Bourke will officiate a short service at 1:30 pm.

Joanne was born August 2, 1954, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to Emil and Ruby (Chartier) Stoltenburg.

Joanne enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved putting together puzzles, gardening, flowers, feeding the birds, fishing, decorating her home for the holidays, perusing the aisles of the local second hand store, and spending time with friends and family. Mom was the epitome of a crazy cat lady ( Mom, I told you I was going to put this in your obituary), caring for 6 indoor cats, and numerous other cats and animals that came to her back porch. She loved the color red and any top that had sparkle on it.

Joanne got her love of animals from her dad while growing up on the family farm near Concord, WI. This lifelong love continued through adulthood, from caring for many rescue and stray animals at home to working with the baby livestock at Equity Cooperative.

Memorials may be directed in Joanne’s memory to Adam’s County Humane Society in Friendship, WI.

Joanne was preceded in death by her dad Emil, her mom Ruby, her husband Lee Parlow, her stepson Steven Parlow, and her mother-in-law Louise Bourke.

Survivors: her son Thomas (Trina) Bourke of Las Vegas, NV; her daughter Karie Bourke of Kenosha, WI; her grandson Joshua Bourke; her sisters Arlinda (Jerry) Lieske and Janice (David) Buss; her father-in-law Robert Bourke, and many other beloved family and friends.

We would especially like to thank all of the family and friends who have assisted in caring for our Mom and her beloved pets.