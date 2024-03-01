Mark A. Parchim, age 67 of Friendship, WI passed away on February 25, 2024. Mark was born on November 6, 1957 to Eugene and Carol Parchim in Milwaukee, WI

As a young man music was a big part of his life. He was involved in many phases of the music world, excelling in all that he did. He was also a foreign exchange student which gave him the opportunity to visit Sweden and Germany.

In the latter half of his senior year in school he joined the Air Force. He attended colleges of Berkeley and Viterbo following the music world and also pursued a career as a Project Manager for the Military for many years.

All in all, Mark lived a very full life before he went home. Now he’s on his best journey with his beloved dogs by his side.

