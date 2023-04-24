Calvin “Callie” Lyle Nelson, age 79, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with loving family members by his side at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Callie was born on May 9, 1943 to Dorsie and Velva (Worthington) Nelson. He was born at his Grandpa and Grandma Worthington’s farm on Burr Ridge, Town of Forest, Vernon County. His Grandfather helped deliver him. Callie grew up around the Ontario and Kendall area.

He graduated from the Royall High School in 1962. Later that year he started working for Lyle Jefferies in the plumbing field and went on to become a Master Plumber. He worked for Lyle for 8 years, then worked with Bob Berg and worked for Jim Kranz in Mauston for 1 ½ years before he went into business with his brother-in-law, Don Ziese for 7 years. After dissolving his partnership with his brother-in-law, he went back to work for Jim Kranz for 7 ½ years and then went into business for himself, retiring when he turned 73 because of his health.

Callie was involved with the Elroy Fire Department and served as assistant chief for many years. He was one of the first EMT’s for Elroy and served for 26 years. He enjoyed many things in his life. Throughout the years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and playing cards. He had a great love for all of his tractors. He enjoyed talking on the phone to all his family and friends. His greatest joy was all of his grandkids, he was so proud of them. Some of his favorite memories were his many trips to Branson.

He married Joan (Haske) Ulrath in 1986 and she passed away suddenly in 1992. He then married Karen (Dallman) Hale in 1994.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; step children, Ronda Bond, Renee (Brent) Lindstrom, Drea Leverenz, Brenda (Stacy) Downing and Paula (David) Bloor; grandchildren, Ashley Jacobson & Ahmed Alsayed, Clayton & Valerie Jacobson, Markie Jacobson & Alvaro Farina Velez; Marion Jacobson, Joanne Bond, Glen Bond, Haley Hall & Sawyer Hynek “Walnuts”, Rylee Hall & Kolin Muehlenkamp “Peanuts” and Zak Leverenz and aunt and uncle, Chuck (Georgine) Worthington.

In addition to his wife, Joan; he was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsie and Velva Nelson; step-son, Randy Ulrath; two infant sisters and an infant brother.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com