Richard A. “Mac” McKillip, age 79, of Mauston, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1943 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Glenn H. and Florence E. (Heins) McKillip. On April 15, 1972 he was united in marriage to Marilyn G. Helbing.

Mac was employed as a maintenance mechanic by John Deere Company for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of UAW Local 94. He loved farming, woodworking, and going out for coffee and visiting with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Javier Carlo Contreras; and sister, Marsha Horner.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Raul) Valadez of Jefferson, Judy (Clement Jr.) Dressler of Lancaster, Sandra (Michael) Gross of Dubuque, IA, and Tammy (Troy) Zeeryp of Jefferson; grandchildren: Jessica (Jose) Nieves, Gina (Adam) Langner, Darren Dressler, Ryan (Amanda) Contreras, Marcos (Stephanie) Contreras, and Zachary Zeeryp; 12 great-grandchildren; special friend, Ellen Revels of Mauston; brothers and sisters, Mary McKillip, Marion Monte, Nancy (Alan) Holtz, Joyce (Lonn) Atkisson, Jean Adams, and Michael (Loretta) McKillip; brother-in-law, David Horner; several nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Richard “Mac” McKillip will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be made at a later date.