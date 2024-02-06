Victoria Marie Kaye, age 81 of Friendship, passed away peacefully Monday January 29, 2024 at Rosebrooke Assisted Living in Adams, WI from a long battle of congestive heart failure. Victoria “Vickie” was born November 6, 1942 to Donald and Florence (Baumel) Jensen, was baptized and confirmed at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, WI. She grew up in the city of Adams, right across the street of the Adams Grade School and had a great childhood where many memories and friends were made. As a young girl Vickie spent many days at her Grandpa Henry and Grandma Ruth Jensen’s farm in Arkdale. She learned a lot about life and hard work on the farm. Vickie graduated from A-F High School in 1960. In her senior year of high school, while working at the Adams Theater, she met Dennis B. Kaye and the courting began. Vickie and Dennis were married October 15, 1960 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. In 1961, their first child Lisa was born and shortly after her birth Vickie and Dennis packed up their new family and moved to Fort Smith Arkansas where Dennis served in the US Army. After Dennis had served his time in the Army, they moved back home to good ol’ Adams County. They continued to add to their family over the years with Loren, LeeAnn and Linda. In 1972, they purchased a home in Friendship and continued to raise a family. While the children were young, Vickie stayed home raising the kids, cooking, sewing clothes/quilts, babysitting other children and gardening with her father Donald. She and Donald always had a huge vegetable garden to tend to, which led to lots of canning and pickling at harvest time. Vickie enjoyed every bit of the canning season.

In the mid 70’s, Vickie went to work at the Adams County Memorial Hospital in the laundry department, then as a Nurses Aide. Vickie was the bookkeeper for husband’s masonry business. In 1980, Vickie and Dennis purchased Herb’s Standard Station and Wrecker Service in Friendship. Again, Vickie was the bookkeeper and involved in the daily business of Mill Hill Amoco. A few years later, changes were made to the gas station and Mill Hill Amoco & Cheese was born. This business led to many long days of hard work and created many friendships along the way. Scooping ice cream, making cheese trays, pizzas, soups and creating the original Mill Hill Hummer Sandwich was her life. After a few years, they sold the Mill Hill business. She then went trucking with her husband in a 18-wheeler Peterbilt and traveled across the United States. They both loved being on the road. Vickie went to work part-time as a substitute custodian and cook for the Adams-Friendship School District. She eventually was hired as a full time cook at the middle school. She made wonderful homemade meals and treats for the kids & staff at the school. Being a jokester, telling stories and having fun was Vickie’s nature and this created many friendships with coworkers there.

After her retirement from the School District, you could find Vickie and her husband on the golf course or at a local tavern enjoying time with friends. Vickie also loved to work outside in her flower beds and vegetable garden and she had a great love for sewing. She did patching of jeans and made many quilts, western shirts, clothes for family and friends. Vickie was an exceptional seamstress and when COVID hit she went to work sewing masks and surgical bonnets.

After her husband’s passing, Vickie continued to enjoy golfing with friends and traveling with her sister Sonja. The two would be on the go together finding neat historical places, unique sites, rummage sales, thrift stores and even taking painting classes together. They enjoyed traveling to Gulf Shores, Alabama in the winter and had fun together. When the kids and grandkids came home for a visit, you could count on Vickie cooking up some great food and challenging the kids or grandkids to a good game of cards, cribbage or scrabble.

In her later years, you could still find Vickie in the kitchen cooking or canning, sitting at her sewing machine, listening to her classic country music and having a happy hour cocktail of Korbel brandy. Vickie was a very talented, hardworking, fun and loving person. She has instilled these traits in her children, grandchildren and friends. She has made unforgettable memories and will be missed by many.

Victoria was preceded in death by beloved husband, Dennis and their dog Buster; parents: Donald and Florence Jensen; in-laws: Bud and Celia Kaye; son-in-law, Randy Paulson; daughter-in-law, Judy Kaye; son-in-law, Michael Garmon; brother-in-law, Scott McLauglin; sister-in-law, Dona Jensen; and brothers-in-law: Wayne and Garth Kaye.

She is survived by her children: Lisa (Bob Mikrut) Paulson of Friendship, Loren Kaye of Friendship, LeeAnn (Mike Sprangers) Garmon of Manawa, and Linda (Ronald) Yoss of Necedah; grandchildren: Nicholas (Holly Krozeniewski) Garmon, Heather (Christopher) Martin, Kyle Paulson and Kayden (Lorryn McGuire) Yoss; great-grandchildren: Aubrie, William and Colton; sister, Sonja McLaughlin; brother, Donald (Elaine) Jensen; step-grandchildren: Ron (Trisha) Yoss and Jennifer (Nate Brown) Manning; step-great-grandchildren: Kaleb & Nicole, Logan, Austin, Carson, Nolan, Raelynn and Makayla. Along with many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 17th with a visitation starting at 9am, and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home with Pastor Jill Nowlen presiding. There will be a Happy Hour Luncheon following the service at the VFW in Adams, Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gunderson Memorial Hospital of Friendship, the staff at Rosebrooke Assisted Living of Adams and Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point for the care she received over the past 3 months; and to the many friends for the visits, calls, cards, care and fun times she had with all.