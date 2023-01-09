On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Frankie Joseph Kallian, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 86.

Frankie was born March 20, 1936 to Frank, Jr. and Lela (Boldon) Kallian, at the Kallian home farm in Seven Mile Creek Township, south of Mauston. He attended the Barney country school and the Mauston High School. He showed steers with 4-H and FFA at county and state fairs, winning Grand Champion three times.

After meeting at a roller skating rink, Frankie married the love of his life, Janice D. Waddell on October 5, 1957. In their 65 years of marriage, they had four children: Thomas, Daniel, Linda, and Mark.

Frankie was fortunate to spend his life doing what he loved – raising both family and cattle, along with farming and deer hunting. He was also the assessor for the Town of Seven Mile Creek for 20+ years. Frankie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Lou Sterba, and his son Thomas (in 1991). He is survived by his wife Janice, son Daniel Kallian, daughter Linda (Bob) Skaer, and son Mark (Sandra) Kallian, all of Mauston. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy) Niehausen of Medford, Brian (Abbie) Niehausen of Novato, CA, James (Lacy) Kallian of Mauston, Gina Niehausen of Green Bay, and Taylor Kallian of Green Bay, along with seven great-grandchildren.

Christian services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with visitation prior to the service from 9-11 a.m.

