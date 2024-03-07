Evelyn Elaine Jungenberg, aged 81, a resident of Oxford, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her beloved family.

Funeral services to honor Evelyn’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford, Wisconsin, officiated by Pastor Larry Sheppard. Following the service, interment will take place at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Wisconsin. Visitation hours will be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Evelyn was born on April 3, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to Everett and Lula (Thorne) Platt. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1960 and exchanged vows with Earl Louis Jungenberg on September 13, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. Together, they established their home in Oxford, Wisconsin, where they raised their five children. Evelyn worked at Coddington TruValue Hardware Store for many years, and after retirement, she continued to work part-time at Lakeland Liquidators in Oxford.

Evelyn found joy in camping and spending time with her family, attending their sporting events, and watching her brother Gordon and later her son-in-law Jim and granddaughter Stephanie race at Dells Raceway Park. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served as the Altar Guild. She was also an original member of the Oxford Fireflies.

Known affectionately as “grandma” to many within the community, Evelyn touched the lives of numerous individuals. Memorials may be directed in Evelyn’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Oxford Fire Department.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl Louis Jungenberg, close friend David Ripley, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, and great-granddaughter Wren Everlene Jungenberg.

She is survived by her children: Brian (Laura), Karla (Bil), Karen (John) Fisher, Brent, Kelly (Jim) Lapp; grandchildren: Daniel (Amanda) Hauser, Stephanie (Jacob) Wilson, William (Nicole) Jungenberg, Jarrad (Jessica), Devon (Jackie) Jungenberg, Nicholas (Stephanie) Fisher, Natasha (Kyle) Tucker, Sarah Jungenberg, Emily Jungenberg, Cassidy (Jaime) Lapp; great-grandchildren: Josie, Jessa, Jase, Adalynn, Austin, Montana, Daniel Jr., Mackenzie, Haylee, Kera, Calvin, Cooper, Carson, Breanna, Levi, Riley, and Boden; great-great-grandchildren: Nixon and Brooklyn; brother Gordon (Katie) Platt; sister, Marsha (Pat) Pocket, along with nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Susan Kreckman, and Pastor Larry Sheppard for the comfort and care.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.