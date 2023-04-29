Beverly J. Jurkowski

August 19, 1927 – April 29, 2023

We lost a gentle soul today. Beverly Jean Jurkowski, 95, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Arthur William Schulze and Anna Pauline Schroeder August 19, 1927. She passed away peacefully at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston just after noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Bev looked forward to seeing her Lord and her life partner and husband Frank who proceeded her on January 27, 2007. They were married in Reedsburg, Wisconsin on April 3, 1948 where they had met years before at a roller skating rink. They raised four children in Mauston. Dan (Caroline) Jurkowski of Mauston, Jane Alexander of Midland, Michigan, Tony Jurkowski and Mike Jurkowski both of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin including neighborhood boy Calvin Brockman other special family members nephew Paul Tourdot, and special granddaughter Angela (Jurkowski) Hughes. She was beloved by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Always the socializer, Bev loved traveling, camping, playing cards, sewing and reading. Bur her best times were next to Frank for over 58 years.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church School, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider Fair View Nursing Home or Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter of Mauston.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com