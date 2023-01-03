Carol Jean Johnson, age 75, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, January 01, 2023 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.



Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate.

Visitation will be 9:00am to 11:00am on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Carol Jean was born June 22, 1947 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Leonard and Arlene (Stoltz) Gnewikow. She was the oldest of four siblings; James Gnewikow, Walter Gnewikow Sr. & Betty-Jo Morehouse. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Dennis Johnson on June 21st, 1969 in Tomah, WI. They moved to Adams, WI in 1974, and purchased the Red Owl Grocery Store until 1987. Together they had two children, Rochelle Lynn Anderson-Tesch & Nichole Marie Harrington. Carol then became the Director of Aging in Adams County until she retired. Carol touched many lives through her years of teaching Confirmation and Sunday School at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams. Carol was also involved with many extra community activities including, Angel Tree, Salvation Army and Faith in Action.



Carol enjoyed crocheting, bowling, ceramics , playing Rummy and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed Brandy Old Fashions and drinking Galiano.



Carol was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams and always enjoyed helping others in their time of need.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Arlene (Stoltz) Gnewikow, Brother Walter Gnewikow Sr. and a number of Aunts and Uncles.



Survivors:

Husband: Ronald D. Johnson of Adams, WI, Daughters Rochelle Anderson-Tesch (Gary), Nichole Harrington (BJ), Grandchildren, Lance Buchholtz (Lauren Hill), Courtney Hams, Dalton Harrington (Lexie), Tabitha Harrington (Dylan Veith), Jasmine Anderson (Devan Kappelman) & Kaleb Anderson. Two Great-Grandchildren, Kinley & Bennett Hams. Sister Betty Jo Morehouse (Dwight) and Brother James Gnewikow. Many nieces, nephews including great nieces & great nephews & many bowling friends that became her family.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

