A private Family Memorial Service for Kyle Brian Holzem, age 30, hometown, Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on June 5, 2023.

A Celebration of Kyle’s Life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

Kyle is survived by his Wife, Megan and Children, Madison and Liam; his Father, Brian (Donna); Sisters, Katherine (Matt) and Kassandra (Tim); Nephews, Henry and Leland and Grandmother, Florence Kozak. He is further survived by his Mother-in-Law, Becky Jarzynski (Rob) and Brothers-in-Laws, Jake and Taylor. He is also survived by his many Uncles, Aunt, and Cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his beloved Mother, Nancy, Grandmother, Marge, Grandfather, Marvin, Grandfather, Pat Kozak and Uncle Scott.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.