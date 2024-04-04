Maureen Ellen Hickey, aged 86, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Fair View Nursing Home. Maureen was Born August 29, 1937, in Buffalo, NY to former major league pitcher John A, and Helen M. (Williams) Quinlan. Her roots were firmly planted in a family that cherished sports, education, and community.



A proud graduate of the Sister’s of St. Francis Sacred Heart Academy in Buffalo, NY, Maureen’s early education played a significant role in shaping her compassionate and giving nature. On September 29, 1956, Maureen’s heart was joined in matrimony with Dennis G. Hickey at St. James Catholic Church in her hometown. Their loving partnership was blessed with three sons: Patrick, Dennis Guy Jr., and AL.



Throughout her life, Maureen’s journey took her and her family from the East Coast to the vibrant landscapes of California, New Mexico, and finally to Wisconsin. Each place she lived was made warmer by her presence and the connections she built with those around her.



Maureen’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to volunteering. She dedicated 30 years to the Hospital Auxiliary, where she could often be found brightening the days of those who visited the Thrift Shop. Her altruistic spirit extended to the Ladies of the Moose, where she served for an impressive 50 years, embodying the organization’s values of care and community service.



Surviving Maureen are her two sons, Patrick (Kim) of New Lisbon, WI, and AL (Lorie) of Mauston, WI. She also leaves behind her treasured grandson, Michael Hickey of New Lisbon, WI, and her sisters, Shirley Isch of Buffalo, NY, and Catherine Beall of El Paso, TX. Maureen was preceded in passing by her parents, her devoted husband Dennis G. Hickey in 2019, her son Dennis Guy Jr. in 2009, and her sister Patricia Gould.



Those who knew Maureen will fondly remember her love for her cat Spook, and her hands that were rarely still, as she found joy in crocheting and knitting. She had a particular fondness for the color purple, which always seemed to reflect her thoughtful and dignified nature.





As we bid farewell to Maureen E. Hickey, we celebrate her life that was filled with love, service, and the creation of countless warm memories. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known her, and her spirit will remain a guiding light for her family and all who cherished her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hare Funeral Home (217W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI on Monday April 8, 2024 from 3:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. Memorials may be given to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter in Mauston, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.