Doris Jean (Scott) Herrewig, age 90, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on April 19, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born May 2, 1932, in Babcock, Wisconsin and was the seventh child of Earl and Bernice (Marvin) Scott.

On December 15, 1951, Doris married Rudolph (RJ) Herrewig in Dubuque, Iowa. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage and two sons, Rudy and Thom. Doris worked at Ray-O-Vac for over 38 years and after retiring in 1994, she enjoyed bartending, mending, crocheting, and spending time with family.

Doris is survived by her two sons, Rudy (Pat) Herrewig of Elroy, WI, and Thom (Donna) Herrewig, of Ferndale, WA. A stepdaughter, Lois (Chuck) Schultz of Elroy, WI. Seven grandchildren, Carey (Jon) Craker, Gwen (Justin) Herrewig, Mike (Corrine) Herrewig, Jenni Summers, Tara (Keith) Gates, Tommy (Chrystal) Herrewig, step grandchildren, Kristin Schultz, Jeffery Schultz, Holly Torry and Amanda Torry. Twelve great grandchildren, two step grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Cal Scott and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, RJ, on April 30, 1995, her brothers and sisters, Marvin (Leatha), Harold (Norma), Robert (Dorothy), Arnold (Reah), Pete (Yvonne), Ronald (Juanita), Elaine (Eldon) Saylor, Janice (Carl) Hummer and Diane (Eldon) Chase, and a granddaughter, Chelsey Herrewig.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Jacob Limpert officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service at Church. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials of remembrance be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – 119 S East St., PO Box 325 Wonewoc, WI 53968.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com