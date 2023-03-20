Merlyn “Bud” W. Hastings

Merlyn “Bud” W. Hastings, age 88 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Friday, March 17, 2023.

He was born on June 8, 1934 to Roy and Muriel (Demaske) Hastings in Mauston, Wisconsin. At the age of 21, he entered the United States Army. Once completing his basic training, Merlyn married Joyce Burdette at Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy. His dutiful Army wife moved with him to his posting in California. Upon being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he returned to Elroy, where he farmed the remainder of his life.

Bud was an avid fan of casinos. He was also a member of the Elroy Hilltoppers Snowmobile Club from its beginning.

Merlyn is survived by four children, Terry (Susan) Hastings of Elroy, Michael (Mary York) Hastings of Wonewoc, Jeffrey Hastings of Reedsburg, and Randall (Connie) Hastings of Wonewoc; six grandchildren Brian (Michelle) Hastings, Patricia Beckwith, Matthew Hastings, Danny Hastings, Tiffany DiOrio, and Dustin Parker; two step-grandchildren Travis Revels and Sarah (Andy) Thayer; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; wife Joyce; daughter, Brenda Parker; grandson, Cassidy Mayer; great-granddaughter, Emmie Thayer and sister, Elaine French.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bud with a time of visitation on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com