Gladys D. Carter Harrison age 93 of Tomah, formerly of New Lisbon passed away peacefully on May 7, 2024, at the age of 93 at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Born in the rural heartlands of Wilton, Wisconsin, on a farm on August 23, 1930 to Fred and Leona (Pasch) Saxby.

Gladys taught school, then went to raise her family, and later she went back to teaching school. She spent most of her life in Waterford, WI and also Ripon and DeSoto. She was united to in marriage to William Kenneth Carter on June 10, 1950 and he later preceded her in death. She later married Robert Harrison on June 2, 2012 in Kendall at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Gladys’s journey was one of lifelong learning and service. After graduating from high school, she expanded her horizons at JCTC and UW Whitewater, where she specialized in special needs education. Her passion for teaching and her profound empathy for others led her to a distinguished career as a special needs teacher, where she touched the lives of countless individuals with her warmth and dedication.

Her commitment to her community was unwavering. Gladys’s spirit of volunteerism shone brightly as she dedicated her time to the New Lisbon Community Closet and the New Lisbon Food Pantry, ensuring that those around her had the support and resources they needed. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, as evidenced by her being honored with the New Lisbon Citizen of the Year award in 1997, a testament to her generous spirit and dedication to the welfare of others.

In addition to her professional and volunteer work, Gladys was a member of the Lioness Club and the Retired Teachers Association, further contributing to the community she cherished so deeply.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert Harrison, of Tomah, and cherished the memories they created together. She is further survived by her son, Craig (Carolyn) Carter of Argyle, WI, sister-in-law Sharon Saxby of Wanakee, WI, stepdaughters, Vicki L. Boeder of Reeseville, WI, and Barbara J. Brieske of Tomah, WI. Gladys’s warmth extended to her grandchildren, Alexandria Carter, Katrina (Brogan) Potter, David Carter, Scott (Kristy) Carter, and Erica (Martin) Kempf, and to her eight great-grandchildren, who will carry her legacy forward.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Kenneth, her son Richard, and her two brothers, Harold and Raymond.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.in St. Lukes Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Alan Rd.) New Lisbon, WI, with Pastor Jason Zuehlke presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.