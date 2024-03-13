David Hamm, age 89, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on Monday, March 11, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mauston, WI with Father Wesley Janowski celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 until the time of service at 11 A.M. A Graveside Service at St. Michael’s Cemetery is to follow with a lunch reception at the church afterwards.

David was born June 11, 1934, in West Bend, Wisconsin, the son of Louis and Appolonia (Dornacher) Hamm, moving to rural Mauston (Marion Township) shortly thereafter. David spent his early years in Mauston and graduated from Madonna High School in 1952. Upon graduation, David moved to the Milwaukee area and embarked on a successful career as a self-employed general contractor, building over 100 homes in less than 20 years. David met his wife, Jacqueline, at Woodside Ranch outside of Mauston, in 1953. David and Jacqueline later married in Ottawa, Il in 1957. David and his family moved back to Mauston in 1971 so they could enjoy the rural surroundings of David’s childhood. David continued his career by building commercial and agricultural buildings in the South-Central Wisconsin area until he retired in 1986. David also led the Hamm Family in the establishment of Hamm’s Meat Service in 1978, which led to the eventual development of Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston.

David was devoted to faith, family, and community. Over many years, he served as the Building Inspector for the Town of Raymond, Town Chairman of Marion Township, Board Member on the Juneau County Fair Board, Member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish Council, Board Member of the St. Michael’s Cemetery Association, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

David was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, and golfing. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He and Jacqueline also enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida for almost twenty years.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; son, John (Mary Allison) Hamm; daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Erickson and Mary (Mike) Raabe and former daughter-in-law Diane Hamm. He was the proud grandfather of Jill (Jarrad) Glasenapp, Ken (Jacquie) Hamm, Kyle (Megan) Hamm, Craig (Cole) Erickson, Dana (Jordan) Moose, and Daniel Raabe, and great grandfather to Riley, Cecil, Forrest, Madalynn and Evelyn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leo, Earl, Ralph Hamm, MaryAnn Uravich, Lloyd S. Hamm, Rose Ann Hamm, and his infant brother, Allen Hamm as well as his infant granddaughter, Jennifer.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or St. Patrick’s School.