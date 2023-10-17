Ronald Lee Forster, 68, of rural Coloma, died unexpectedly from natural causes Wednesday, October 4, 2023. He was born June 27, 1955 in north central Wisconsin, the second child of Emil and Erna Forster. The family moved to Adams County in the 1970s. Ron soon started to work for Henry and Eugenia Jacobs on their farm in Richfield township, moving in with them when he was 16; he never left their farm and was proud to say he had been there over 50 years. Henry and Eugenia loved Ron and considered him their third child. He was instrumental in making it possible for them to stay on their farm as they grew older. He became a truly cherished “younger brother” to their daughter Lois.

After Henry and Eugenia passed away, Ron continued to live in their farmhouse while he worked for the adjacent Burr Oak Heifers cattle operation where he was a valued employee for nearly 21 years.

Ron was a regular exhibitor at the Adams County Fair and the Junior Livestock Exposition, winning a Reserve Grand Champion ribbon for his pen of barrows. He was a member of FFA and a graduate of Adams-Friendship High School.

Ron never failed to keep Henry and Eugenia’s property manicured year-round. He planted apple, cherry, peach and pear trees as well as hundreds of white pines. His green thumb resulted in a cornucopia of produce from his gardens, putting up 100s of quarts of vegetables, strawberries, raspberries and apples every year. He enjoyed maintaining flower gardens around the house, barn, silo and along the road, especially irises, Asian lilies, hostas, peonies, and phlox.

Ron enjoyed learning about, designing, and building many things including an elaborate irrigation system for the garden, rabbit hutches, bird feeders, and storage cabinets for tools. He had a wonderful natural way with animals, especially his beloved dogs and cats.

Ron was a valuable member of the community. He joined the South Burr Oak Church in 1979 where he was an active member serving as an usher and trustee; he also served the South Burr Oak Cemetery Association as a trustee. Over the decades he donated thousands of hours to the careful upkeep of the grounds at both the church and cemetery. He was compassionate and caring about those around him, often going to visit others who were elderly, sick, or lonely, whether it was stopping by to say hello, trading dahlia tubers with the elderly widow across the fields, or providing a home to his special sister, Karline, after their mother died.

Ron has been described by those who knew him as a humble, hardworking, reliable, honest, moral, ethical man, with a gentle, sweet, cheerful, often playful spirit. Although many would say he started life with some significant disadvantages, he set a wonderful example of someone who used the gifts God gave him to do his absolute best to serve the Lord and his community. He was a man of faith who selflessly gave to others because he not only believed God’s word, he lived it. He touched many lives in positive ways and will remain in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ron was predeceased by his parents Emil and Erna (Fox) Forster, his honorary parents Henry and Eugenia (Jost) Jacobs, sister-in-law Shelby (Thurber) Forster , special niece Christina Forster, and infant great-nephew Robert Sprague.

He is survived by brothers, Dennis, David (Sandy), Jerry, Kenny (Sue) and Jon (Judy) and sister, Karline, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his honorary sister, Lois Jacobs Capobianco (Leonard).

A Celebration of Life will be held at South Burr Oak Methodist Church, rural Coloma, at 11:00 am Saturday, October 28th. Reverend Leonard Capobianco will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service with inurnment at the South Burr Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.