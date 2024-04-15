Sharon A. Castellon, age 83 of Necedah, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2024, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Born on August 19, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois to Glenn and Esther (Skarning) Easton, Sharon’s zest for life and her adventurous spirit touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Sharon grew up Beloit, where she attended Beloit Memorial High School. After graduation, she had 3 children; Kim, Dennis and Jill. They later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in1965, where she worked for Babcock and Sutton Law Office. They then moved to Shennington, WI. to be closer to family. She worked for Curran Law Office for 5 years and then she embarked on a fulfilling career with the USDA Rural Development. Her work took her across various states, including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Washington, before she retired in 2018. Despite the demands of her job, Sharon always found time to nurture her relationships and interests, creating a life rich in experiences and love.

Throughout her life, Sharon’s adventurous nature shone brightly. She had a passion for travel and explored many corners of the world, from the majestic fjords of Norway to the vibrant landscapes of Germany and Hawaii, and she cherished the six months she spent each year basking in the warmth of Arizona’s sun. During retirement she took up the game of golf.

Sharon’s younger years were filled with the joy of horseback riding, a hobby that showcased her free spirit and connection with nature. Her home was a hub of hospitality, always brimming with the aroma of delicious food and the sound of laughter. She was a gracious hostess who relished in entertaining guests, celebrating family holidays, and enjoying some wine.

Family was the cornerstone of Sharon’s life. She is survived by her loving children, Kim Linden of Tomah, Dennis (Shelley) Castellon of Necedah, and Jill (Carl) Bezemek of Necedah. Sharon’s legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Reynolds, Steven (Tempestt) Bezemek, Matthew (Jennifer) Linden, Heather (Adam) Carroll, and her adored great-grandchildren, Landon and Owen Reynolds, Sebastian and Harlow Bezemek, and Madelyn Linden. She will also be fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces, Dale (Lori) Russell, Lori (Bill) Beaumont, Robyn (Greg) Agnew, and Glenn Russell.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved grandparents Igvald and Tone Skarning, and her sister and brother-in-law Carol (Bill) Russell. Her absence leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her, but her memory will forever be a beacon of joy and love.

An active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Sharon’s faith was a testament to her compassionate and giving nature. She extended her love and care to her church family, contributing her time and energy to various church activities and events. Sharon’s grandchildren brought her immense pride, and she never missed an opportunity to watch them play sports.

Sharon A. Castellon’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with the threads of love, adventure, and family. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, we celebrate the legacy she leaves behind—a legacy of love, laughter, and the courage to embrace life’s journey with open arms.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crest View Nursing home and the staff at Mile Bluff Acute care for all of their wonderful help and care.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (33458 State Hwy 21, Camp Douglas) in Shennington, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Brad Lindberg presiding. Inurnment will be in St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com