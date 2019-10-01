Miriam Antonia Burdick, age 79 of Camp Douglas, WI passed away from a long difficult battle with Scleroderma on Friday November 17, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Born on February10, 1944, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico to Angel and Rosa (Marrero) Tulier. Miriam was raised and lived in Puerto Rico; she received an associate degree in finance. It was in Puerto Rico where she met her future husband Everett Burdick while he was serving in the U.S. Navy.

Miriam was a vibrant woman who was known for her loving nature, spirited personality, and creative talents. Miriam was united in marriage to Everett Burdick on February 21, 1970, in Puerto Rico, and they later returned to New Lisbon, WI. Together they raised 3 children: Roger, Barbara, and Wendy. Miriam was a devoted mother who poured her heart into her family. She was also a doting grandmother to Chelsea, Abby and Brenna Burdick, Lilliana Matha, Arianna Matha (deceased) and Nevaeh Piche, and a proud great-grandmother to Paizleigh Burdick

Miriam was the proud owner of Mirr’s Drive-In in Camp Douglas for 9 years. She was a 45-year member of the Camp Douglas American Legion Auxiliary Post 133 in Camp Douglas and was a long-time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler, WI. Miriam’s commitment to her community was as strong as her commitment to her family. Known for her lively spirit, Miriam enjoyed being with family and friends, camping, sewing quilts, and going on trips with Everett and Joyce and Barney. She also enjoyed traveling to Puerto Rico to visit her loving family. Miriam donated many quilts for the church and was a member of the “Kitchen Band” that played at local nursing homes in the area.

Miriam is survived by her husband Everett of Camp Douglas, a son Roger of Muncie, IN, 2 daughters Barbara (Kevin) Matha of Reedsburg, WI, and Wendy (fiancée Thomas Piche) Burdick of Camp Douglas, WI, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sisters Alba Jimenez, Shirley Campbell, and Dorothy Burdick, and her brothers Richard Campbell, and Norman Burdick. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her deeply.

A special thank you to the staff at the Serenity House in Tomah, for your outstanding service. You are all absolutely the best! Thank you.

Jesus said to Thomas,

“Because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have believed.”

-John 20:29

Memorial services will be held on Friday November 24, 2023, at 11:00a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler, WI. A Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00a.m. until the 11:00a.m. time of service. Inurnment will follow in the Hustler Cemetery.