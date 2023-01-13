Elda V. Bunk, 96 of Wisconsin Dells and formerly of Saukville and Kendall, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 Spring Street, Kendall. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com