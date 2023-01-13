Bunk, Elda V. Age 96 of Wisconsin Dells and formerly of Kendall
Elda V. Bunk, 96 of Wisconsin Dells and formerly of Saukville and Kendall, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Riverwood Senior Living.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 Spring Street, Kendall. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
