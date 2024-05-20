DATCP advises renters on getting security deposit If you’re moving out of your college apartment, be sure you’re getting back as much of your security deposit as possible. It is time to move out for college students. Wisconsin consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says renters should do a checkout and take pictures of the apartment so they can get back their security deposit. She said a landlord needs to provide an itemized deduction list, telling renters how much they are withholding and why they are withholding that amount. Consumer protection says landlord tenant disputes are one of the top complaints they handle every year. If you run into trouble, contact them at DATCP. WI.gov or call (800) 422-7128.