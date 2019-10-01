On November 5, 2023 at approximately 1:05am the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Novell Avenue in the Township of Glendale. The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call from Daniel Ray, 75, who reported that there had been an argument between him and his girlfriend, Judy Herrewig, 74. Ray reported that a handgun was fired at him by Judy during the argument.

As a result of the investigation, both Ray and Herrewig were taken into custody without further incident. Ray was treated for injuries he sustained during the argument and both were transported to the Monroe County Jail where they were booked into the jail for multiple domestic violence related charges.

During Herrewig’s bond hearing the next day, a $5,000 Cash bond was requested by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, and the same was ordered by Monroe County Judge Richard Radcliffe. Herrewig was released after the bond was paid.

During Ray’s bond hearing, a $2,500 Cash bond was requested by Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, and Monroe County Judge Richard Radcliffe ordered he be held on a $500 cash bond. Ray was released after the bond was paid.

Additionally, Herrewig and Ray were released with a number of conditions, some of which included not to have contact with each other and not to consume or possess alcohol.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.





The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Ambulance.