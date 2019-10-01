While the holidays can be a difficult time for families who have lost a loved one, Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Palliative Care have scheduled a special event to help people remember family members and friends.

The annual Hospice Love Light program has begun with donations now being accepted as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled December 3rd.

According to Hospice Chaplin and Bereavement coordinator Shane Haynes, the program is a unique way to mark the upcoming holiday.

Haynes said while everyone’s grief journey is different it can also be an opportunity to have great memories with periods of happiness and joy because of the nature of the holidays.

Like previous Love Light events, residents can purchase a Love Light on the hospital’s website at Tomah Health-dot-org by Monday, November 20th to be included in this year’s event, which will be held at Tomah Health.