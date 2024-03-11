Saturday morning, the Tomah Police Department was contacted by a member of the Tomah High School alerting us to a threatening email that was sent to numerous High School staff members. This email contained threats of violence towards students and teachers.

School district administration, district IT staff, and the Tomah Police Department immediately began investigating these threats and the origin of this email. A few area citizens were inside the school utilizing the facility for sports practice. They were asked to leave the school.

The Tomah Police Department requested assets from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The exterior and entire interior of the facility were checked and nothing of concern was observed or located. The area surrounding the school was also canvassed and nothing concerning was located.

The Tomah School District and the Tomah Police Department take threats towards our schools, staff, and students very seriously. We will have an increased presence on Monday and the following days. We expect anyone with information about this matter to contact law enforcement immediately (608-269-6333). If you see something, do your part and say something. Thank you!

UPDATE TO SCHOOL THREAT

The Tomah Police Department and the Tomah Area School District have been working tirelessly over the last 24 hours to determine how credible this threat is to our schools and community.

Information obtained from district IT professionals was used to attempt to source the origin of the email. We reached out to our Law Enforcement partners with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation-La Crosse. All information indicates the email originated outside the United States.

This threat was linked to the Tomah High School based on the email sent to only high school staff members. With that said, we haven’t been solely focused on the high school and have been monitoring the other school facilities.

For nearly 20 years, the Tomah Police Department has dedicated law enforcement resources to our schools, everyday. If an officer is not responding to a call-for-service, they are patrolling and monitoring our many school zones. Our schools and community are important and we will do whatever is necessary to aid in creating a safe environment for all.