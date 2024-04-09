Join us for a Fundraiser April 12th

Are you a dog and/or cat lover? Support the animals at Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter by attending their annual fundraiser on Friday April 12th from 5-9pm at the Two Elk Event Center at The Lodge in Mauston! Attendees will start the evening snacking on delicious appetizers while bidding on a multitude of door prizes and raffle baskets. Prizes include Brewers tickets, a Packers football, a chance for an All-Inclusive Mexico Resort, wine baskets, and many more! At 7pm, settle in while Atlas Improv Co. brings the party to life with entertainment and plenty of laughs!

All proceeds raised go directly to the support and care of the cats and dogs at Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter. With the generous donations raised from this event and throughout the year, the shelter is able to provide a safe home, food, medical care, and love to almost 300 animals a year! Help us keep saving lives!

Tickets are $35 each in advance and can be purchased at the shelter during business hours, the Red Geranium in Mauston, Bank of Mauston in Mauston, Northside Mobile, or by calling Deb at 608-548-1411. Tickets are $45 at the door. For more event information and to see the available animals, follow Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter on Facebook!