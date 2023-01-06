On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Juneau County Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant at a residence located in Armenia Township.

As a result of the search warrant Christopher D. Ripp, age 37, who at the time of the search warrant was in the Juneau County Jail, was charged with the following:

961.41(1m)3 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver 10-50g

961.41(1) (1m) (h) (1) Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver

961.573 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

946.49 Bail Jumping

941.29(1m)(a) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

941.291(2)(a) Violent Felon in Possession of Body Armor

These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Ripp is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.