Search Warrant Leads to Charges Against Juneau County Jail Inmate
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Juneau County Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant at a residence located in Armenia Township.
As a result of the search warrant Christopher D. Ripp, age 37, who at the time of the search warrant was in the Juneau County Jail, was charged with the following:
961.41(1m)3 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver 10-50g
961.41(1) (1m) (h) (1) Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver
961.573 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
946.49 Bail Jumping
941.29(1m)(a) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
941.291(2)(a) Violent Felon in Possession of Body Armor
These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Ripp is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Comments are closed.