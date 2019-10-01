A Sauk County man died this morning in a two vehicle crash in the Town of Wilton. The crash shut down part of Hwy 71 for more than 5 hours.

On Monday, February 19, 2024 at approximately 9:22 a.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near the Wilton Rod and Gun Club. The accident involved a semi-tanker and a SUV.

The investigation determined that the SUV had been westbound on State Highway 71 when it crossed the centerline of the highway and went head on into the semi, which was headed eastbound. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver from the semi sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There was a large amount of debris scattered across the highway causing State Highway 71 to be shut down for almost six hours for investigative purposes, removal of the vehicles, and clean-up of the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, Monroe County Emergency Management, and the Monroe County Highway Department. The incident remains under investigation.