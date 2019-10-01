Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a pickup truck collided with a horse-drawn vehicle on Monday night, January 29, 2024, in rural Hillsboro, WI, in the town of Greenwood. The Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received the call shortly after 9:00 PM. The pickup truck was traveling southeast on Kolash Road, near County Road C, and collided with the horse-drawn vehicle traveling the opposite direction. The horse-drawn vehicle was occupied by a family of five, resulting in serious injuries. Three patients were transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro, by Hillsboro Area Ambulance. Richland County EMS transported the remaining two patients to Richland Hospital. Two of the patients were later transferred to the University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

The operator of the pickup truck, Bruce P. Donlan, age 63, of rural Hillsboro, WI was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated-Causing Injury. Donlan is being held pending a bail hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court and formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and more information may be released later. Assisting at the scene were the Yuba Fire Department, Yuba First Responders, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Richland County EMS, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.