On 04/17/2024 at approximately 8:38 PM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported hit and run traffic crash at Main Street and S. Water Street, in the Village of Norwalk. The suspect vehicle was later located behind an address on Main Street in Norwalk.

As Deputies attempted contact at the front door of the suspected driver’s residence, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence. The roommate to the suspect quickly exited the residence and was detained by deputies. A second male was inside the residence, who was later to be determined to be the shooter. The shooter was identified as Eduardo Gomez Jimenez (18 years old). Deputies immediately entered the residence and began giving commands to Eduardo. He discarded the firearm and then attempted to run into an interior room. Deputies were able to quickly apprehend Eduardo and took him into custody. Thankfully, no one was injured from the shooting. During the investigation, it was found the handgun had been stolen.

Eduardo was arrested and booked into the jail for the following charges:

941.30(1) 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety- 3 counts

947.01(1) Disorderly Conduct

941.20(1)(b) Go Armed with Firearm While Intoxicated

346.67(1) Hit and Run

346.63(1)(a) Operating While under Influence (1st)

943.34(1)(bm) Receiving Stolen Property Firearm

Eduardo is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cashton Police Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.