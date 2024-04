It is with great pleasure that I let you know our math team won the South Central Conference math competition this year.

Our level 1 team (freshman and sophomores) took first. Our level 2 team (juniors and seniors) took first. And overall our team won the competition.

Individual awards went to Rhian Santos, Katelyn Browne, Shelby Hale, Laine Bilka, Johann Wolf, Espen Pitts, and Espyn Sweers.