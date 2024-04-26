The City of Mauston recently approved another season of No Mow May. Residents and property owners wishing to participate can pick up a yard sign at City Hall to place in your front yard during May.

Participants will be exempt from typical weed and grass cutting requirements during May, but must bring their lawns back into compliance no later than Monday, June 10th, 2024. Anything after June 10th that is not in accordance with city ordinance will be enforced.

We kindly urge those who participated last year and still have signs to reuse them for this season or return them to City Hall.