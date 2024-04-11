Mauston HS Senior Brady Baldwin Raises Awareness for Dementia
Over the last couple of months, Mauston High School senior, Brady Baldwin has been continuing his efforts in making Juneau County more dementia friendly.
Over the course of 4 different Dementia Friendly trainings, Brady helped raise awareness and educated his peers on how to support those living with dementia.
The ADRC of Eagle Country Juneau County Office has enjoyed working with Brady over the last couple of years through a handful of Dementia Friendly events.
