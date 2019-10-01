Dear Valued Members and Supporters,

After careful consideration, we regret to announce that the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce will be closing as of March 1st.

This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart as we think about the incredible community of businesses and individuals who have been a part of our Chamber over the years. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your past support, dedication, and commitment to the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an effort to ensure a smooth transition, we want to address a few important matters:

Membership Fee Refunds: We understand that many of you have paid your 2024 membership fees. We want to assure you that all membership fees for the Membership year running from October 2023 – September 2024 will be refunded by February 2nd, 2024. If, for any reason, you do not receive your refund by February 9th, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at Chamber@mauston.com , and we will promptly address your concerns.

Chamber Bucks: Chamber Bucks that have already been issued will remain valid for their usual one-year period. However, please note that we will not be issuing new Chamber Bucks moving forward.

Community Events: Over the years, the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce has been proud to organize and host various community events, including the beer walk, 4th of July celebration, circus, city-wide garage and sidewalk sales, serving hot chocolate at the holiday train, and the Christmas parade. We are seeking individuals or groups who would be interested in taking over the organization and execution of these events. We are more than willing to share the knowledge and information we have gathered to ensure your continued success with an event.

If you have any questions, concerns, or are interested in taking on any of these community events, please reach out to us at Chamber@mauston.com . We will do our best to assist and guide you in any way we can.

In our commitment to supporting the prosperity and growth of the Mauston community, we want to share that we are not closing our doors entirely. As part of our dedication to the future, we have set aside a modest amount of funds and valuable information to serve as a foundation or seed money should anyone wish to resurrect the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce at a later date. We believe in the potential for a vibrant and thriving chamber in Mauston, and this reserve will be safeguarded for the possibility of future endeavors. It is our hope that this gesture will make it easier for a new group to embark on a journey to re-establish the Chamber and continue the legacy of community support and collaboration.

Once again, we want to express our deep appreciation for your support throughout the years. It has been an honor to serve the Mauston community and its businesses, and we hope that the spirit of collaboration and community-building that the Chamber has fostered will continue to thrive.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce