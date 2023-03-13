Mauston School District is excited to welcome back 2006 Mauston High Alumni, Taylor Finger, Wednesday March 15th. Taylor will be giving a presentation in the Mauston High School Bill Bomber Auditorium from 5:30 – 6:30. The presentation will cover several waterfowl related topics: Wood Duck Nest Box Research, Waterfowl Banding Programs, Overall Status of State Waterfowl Populations, and Recent Developments in State Waterfowl Habitat Projects. This presentation is open to the anyone central Wisconsin area. After the presentation several Wood Duck Houses will be given away as door prizes. The Wood Duck Houses were built by Mauston Students at the Eagle Excel program an after school program.

Taylor is the lead Game Bird Ecologist at Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Taylors responsibilities include: developing and updating waterfowl and other migratory game bird management plans. Conducting and compiling survey and harvest reports, establishing waterfowl rules based on Fish and Wildlife Service season and population frameworks and biological parameters. Coordinating statewide surveys and banding efforts as they related to migratory game bird management, and preparing information for the Mississippi Flyway states, statewide waterfowl interest groups and the public.