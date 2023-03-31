On March 27, 2023, at around 4:59 pm, the Juneau County Communications Center received a telephone call requesting a welfare check at a cabin in Armenia Township, northern Juneau County.

Prior to deputies arriving, the Juneau County Communications Center received an additional call from a neighbor who was at the residence. The neighbor advised there were two residents in the cabin who appeared to be not breathing.

As a result of the second telephone call Emergency Medical Services and Fire were paged to respond as well.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Camp Douglas EMS treating one adult male who had been removed from the residence. The male was later transferred to an area hospital via med-flight for medical treatment.

Upon entering the residence, deputies discovered a second adult male who was noticeably deceased.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Camp Douglas EMS, Mauston Area Ambulance, Armenia Fire and the Juneau County Medical Examiner