On Sunday, February 4, 2024, K9 Deputy Timo officially retired from duty with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. Timo and his partner, Deputy Brian Bader, began working together on October 21, 2013.

Over the course of Timo’s career, he was deployed 1,439 times. These deployments varied from public events and K9 demonstrations, school visits, tracking of lost/missing person(s), handler protection, drug sniffs on vehicles, schools, and prisons, assisting with search warrants, outside agency assists, and apprehension of wanted subjects.

Timo was imported to Steinig Tal Kennel in Fond Du Lac, WI in early 2013. While at the kennel he was trained by the kennel owner, Larry Filo, and certified in handler protection, obedience, criminal apprehension, tracking, area searches, building searches, article searches and scent work (marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and their derivatives.). Timo and Deputy Bader were required to complete 40 hours of recertification training annually, as well as an additional 16 hours of training per month since they started working together.

We would like to thank all of the original donors who made it possible for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase Timo, all those that continue to provide donations to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, and K9s of Juneau County for their support and donation(s). It is the tremendous community support that continues to make the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program sustainable.

Timo, thank you for your 10 plus years of service to the citizens of Juneau County and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. It has been our pleasure working with you! Enjoy your retirement!