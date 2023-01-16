On January 13, 2023, at approximately 5:34 PM, the Vernon County 911 Center received a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries on State Highway 33 near Fish Hollow Road, in the Town of Forest. Emergency Services responded to the area and found a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq in the ditch.

Firefighters secured the vehicle and extracted Dennis A. Breidenstein, age 65. Breidenstein was transported by Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Breidenstein had a medical emergency that caused the crash. Seat belts were used, airbags were not deployed and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and Peterson Towing.