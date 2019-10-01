Through the rest of 2023, SAFE in Juneau County will be hosting FREE monthly Narcan trainings. This training will teach participants how to take life-saving steps in the event of an opioid overdose. Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone (brand name Narcan).

Starting February 8th, this community Narcan training will be held at Hatch Public Library in Mauston from 5:30-6:30pm. This standing training will take place on the second Wednesday of every month through the rest of 2023. The free training is open to all community members, and participants will leave the training with free resources, including two doses of Narcan.

Registration is required to reserve your spot and guarantee free resources. Register at this link: https://forms.gle/nENdLC1oTE5eRMPKA. Please call 608-847-9373 with any questions.