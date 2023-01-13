A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener.

A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old John Miller. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 that Miller is no longer employed by the agency. It added that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is the investigating agency for this case.

According to the complaint, an agent with the Division of Criminal investigation confirmed that Miller was giving the pills in exchange for information. When the agent asked Miller if he thought it was ethical, Miller said, “I don’t think it’s ethical.”

The agent also asked Miller if it was legal. “No, it’s actually illegal to pass off fake drugs,” the complaint cites Miller saying.