On January 4, 2023 just after 6:00pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T, in the Township of Ridgeville. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk First Responders, and Sparta Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

During the initial investigation, deputies determined that a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on State Highway 71 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, which was traveling east. As a result of the crash, the driver of the Equinox was fatally injured and a passenger was seriously injured. The passenger of the Equinox was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health in LaCrosse and is in critical condition. The driver of the Colorado suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Sparta.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.