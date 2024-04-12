You can help someone in need by donating blood. Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Donate and be entered for a chance to win a brand-new pontoon boat (terms and conditions apply).

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.