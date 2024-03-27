On March 20, the tenants and friends of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston welcomed back country vocalist Debbie Richards. Her honky-tonk attitude brought a smile to everyone who attended as she performed classic songs from George Strait, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Nancy Sinatra, Dean Martin, and more. The audience had a good time listening and singing along.

For information about upcoming events, call 608-847-2377. Ask about a tour of the facility as well; apartments are now available.